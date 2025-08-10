Lawrence completed six of seven passes for 43 yards in Saturday's 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Lawrence played Jacksonville's first offensive possession and led the offense to a field goal. He was accurate but threw exclusively short passes, with his longest completion going for only 11 yards. Lawrence played with the entire first-team offense, and it's unclear if coach Liam Cohen plans for his starting quarterback to retake the field during the preseason.