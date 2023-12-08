Coach Doug Pederson noted that the status of Lawrence (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Browns will likely hinge on how the QB does in practice Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Lawrence dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Pederson answered "probably so" when asked if the Jaguars' franchise signal-caller will be a game-time decision for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Considering that, Lawrence is trending toward heading into the weekend with an official 'questionable' Week 14 injury designation.