Lawrence (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, but the Jaguars remain hopeful that he'll be available to play in Thursday's game against the Saints, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Lawrence was spotted taking part in individual drills during the open portion of Tuesday's practice, going through his workout while sporting a protective brace on the left knee he injured late in Sunday's win over the Colts. Though Wolfe notes that backup quarterback C.J. Beathard took the larger share of first-team reps Tuesday, Beathard himself told Adam Stites of USA Today that it's "very likely" Lawrence starts Thursday. Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson should shed more light on the quarterback's status for the Week 7 contest later Tuesday or after Wednesday's light practice.