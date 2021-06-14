Lawrence didn't take part in 11-on-11 drills Monday due to a minor hamstring issue that coach Urban Meyer had decided to take precautions with, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

It doesn't sound like Lawrence would have been in danger to miss had it been a gameday, especially considering he still took part in the 7-on-7 portion of the session. He still has plenty of offseason to prepare but will likely aim to miss as little as possible as he gets acclimated to the top level of football heading into his rookie season.