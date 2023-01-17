The Jaguars listed Lawrence (toe) as a limited practice participant Tuesday.
For the past several weeks, Lawrence's practice reps have been managed while he tends to the sprained left big toe he sustained in a Dec. 4 loss to the Lions, but the injury isn't anything that will seriously threaten his availability for Saturday's divisional-round game in Kansas City. After struggling out of the gate this past weekend in the wild-card round with four first-half interceptions, Lawrence showed poise in the second half and guided the Jaguars to a 31-30 come-from-behind victory over the Chargers. He finished the night with 28 completions for 288 yards and four touchdowns on 47 attempts to go with an eight-yard run in the thrilling win.
