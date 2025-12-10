Lawrence (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Lawrence's practice participation will be worth monitoring Thursday and Friday, though there is little indication at this point that his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets is in jeopardy. Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Lawrence didn't have any kind of wrap on his ankle when addressing the media Wednesday. The 2021 first overall pick has looked comfortable running first-year head coach Liam Coen's offense in recent weeks, as Lawrence has thrown for at least 229 yards with multiple touchdown passes in three consecutive games after checking both those boxes only twice through 10 starts this season. The Jets have allowed 20 touchdown passes while failing to snag an interception.