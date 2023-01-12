Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe in Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't active and starting this weekend, but Lawrence's official 'questionable' designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 ET kickoff.