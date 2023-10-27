Lawrence (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Lawrence was a limited participant at practice all week while he continues to manage the left knee sprain that he played through in the Jaguars' Week 7 win over the Saints. So far, no reports have suggested that Lawrence's status for this weekend's contest is any danger, but the quarterback won't be officially cleared to play until Jacksonville releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.