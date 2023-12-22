Lawrence (concussion/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Lawrence was listed as a limited participant in Friday's session. However, the QB is still in the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage. With that in mind, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com relays that coach Doug Pederson indicated Friday that if Lawrence isn't cleared by the time the Jaguars leave for Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon he won't travel with the team. In the event that Lawrence is deemed unavailable, C.J. Beathard would be in line to start in his place versus the Buccaneers.