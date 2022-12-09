Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Titans after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Lawrence logged 'DNPs' Wednesday and Thursday, but the QB's return to practice Friday, albeit in a limited fashion, bodes well for his availability this weekend. Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Lawrence previously indicated that he expects to play against Tennessee, and there should be added context with regard to the signal-caller's Week 14 status late Saturday or early Sunday when national reporters such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport provide their weekly pre-game injury updates.