Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jets.
Lawrence continues to manage a toe injury that he suffered during Week 13 action, but at this stage there's been nothing to suggest that the QB won't play Thursday night. That said, given his official 'questionable' designation, it will still be worth confirming Lawrence's Week 16 status as the Jaguars' 8:15 ET kickoff approaches.
