Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday.

Official confirmation of Lawrence's Week 17 status will arrive once the Jaguars' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but at this stage there's no reason to think that the QB won't continue to play through a toe issue that he's managed at practice since Week 14. Per Adam Stites of USA Today, coach Doug Pederson previously noted that he has no plans to rest any of his healthy starters this weekend. With that in mind, John Oehser of the team's official site relays that no matter what happens versus Houston on Sunday, the AFC South title will be on the line in Week 18, when Jacksonville faces Tennessee, while a scenario exists in which the Jaguars could still secure a wild-card spot even if they lose to the Titans.