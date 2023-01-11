Lawrence (toe) remained limited at practice Wednesday.
Lawrence has been an injury report regular since hurting his toe during Week 13 action, but the QB has been able to play through the issue since then and there's no reason to think that will change in the Jaguars' playoff opener against the Chargers on Saturday. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether Lawrence heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared to face Los Angeles.
