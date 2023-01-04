Lawrence (toe) didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
Lawrence continues to deal with the residual effects of the sprained toe that he sustained during a Week 13 road loss to the Lions. He's also coming off one of his least fantasy-relevant performances of the season, which comes as no surprise after he was pulled early in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-3 win at Houston. Overall, the second-year quarterback completed 17 of 21 passes for 152 yards and an interception in that contest. Lawrence will have two more chances to mix into drills this week as the Jaguars prepare for Saturday's scheduled 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff against the Titans.
