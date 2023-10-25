Lawrence (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Lawrence approached this past Thursday's win over the Saints listed as questionable, but he was able to play though a mild left knee sprain while sporting a brace. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Lawrence expects to wear a brace on the knee again in Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, but he should have a better chance of ditching an injury designation this week. Lawrence last practiced fully in Week 6, and he'll need to upgrade to all activity by Friday in order to avoid the questionable tag.
