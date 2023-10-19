The Jaguars will decide whether Lawrence (knee), who is officially listed as questionable, is able to suit up Thursday versus the Saints after he goes through a pre-game workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lawrence was listed as a limited participant on the Jaguars' practice reports Tuesday and Wednesday due to a sprained left knee, and it sounds like word on his status may not come until Jacksonville's inactive list is posted 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that the team has expressed optimism about Lawrence's chances of suiting up, but fantasy managers will need to monitor the situation closely considering the short week. C.J. Beathard would be in line to start if Lawrence isn't able to go.