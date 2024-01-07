Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is "trending in the right direction" ahead of the contest's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars aren't yet certain that Lawrence will be able to play through the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder as well as the injury to a finger on his non-throwing hand, but the third-year signal-caller is pushing to play and doesn't appear to be at any risk of reinjury. Instead, Lawrence's availability looks as though it'll hinge on his ability to tolerate the pain, and since the Jaguars can secure the AFC South title with a win Sunday, the expectation is that he'll play even though he's probably well below 100 percent healthy. C.J. Beathard directed the Jacksonville offense in last week's 26-0 win over the Panthers and would be in line to start again Sunday if Lawrence is forced to miss a second straight contest.