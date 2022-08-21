Lawrence completed 14 of 21 passes for 133 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Steelers. He also gained 13 yards on the ground.

Lawrence played the entire first half and effectively led the Jaguars to a pair of field goals. He showed particular rapport with Marvin Jones, connecting with the veteran receiver for gains of 16, 14 and 10 yards. While preseason statistics can be misleading, Lawrence appears far more comfortable in his second season as a pro.