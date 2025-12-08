Lawrence completed 17 of 30 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts.

The Jaguars had a relatively easy win after Daniel Jones (Achilles) exited Sunday's game, but Lawrence managed to get his numbers early. He completed four passes of at least 25 yards, three of which came in the first two quarters, while also tallying touchdown throws of 14 and seven yards. While he attempted only 10 passes in the second half, Lawrence managed his third consecutive multi-score game while also reaching at least 225 passing yards for the third consecutive contest.