Lawrence (concussion/ankle) took the field for pregame warmups and appears on track to start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Juston Lewis of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lawrence remains listed as questionable as the game's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, but he looks like he'll be able to direct the Jacksonville offense despite not having put in a full practice this week. The quarterback did manage a limited practice session Friday, and he was given the green light to travel with the team to Tampa on Saturday upon passing the final stage of the five-step concussion protocol, when he received clearance from an independent neurologist. Lawrence's availability won't be made official until the Jaguars release their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff, but even after a less-than-full workload in practice this week, he's not expected to face any limitations Sunday.