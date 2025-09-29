Lawrence completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown while taking seven carries for seven yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers.

Lawrence played the role of game manager Sunday, protecting the football with safe, short throws en route to Jacksonville's third win of the season. It was still a lackluster showing from a fantasy perspective after the fifth-year pro failed to score multiple touchdowns for the third time in four starts this year. Lawrence has the Jaguars looking strong out of the gates, but his play does not inspire hope in fantasy circles heading into a tough matchup against the Chiefs next Monday.