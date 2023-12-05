The Jaguars are optimistic that Lawrence (ankle) may have avoided a serious injury after departing Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals early, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence is set to undergo further medical testing Tuesday, so it shouldn't be long before Jacksonville releases an official update on the star quarterback's health. He exited Monday's game early after LT Walker Little (hamstring) stepped on his right ankle, followed by a Cincinnati defender bending the quarterback awkwardly. C.J. Beathard then stepped into the lineup, and he would presumably be called upon to start Week 14 versus the Browns if Lawrence ultimately can't go.