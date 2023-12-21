Lawrence (concussion/ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence, who didn't practice Wednesday, either, thus has one more opportunity to get some on-field work in ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If the Jaguars' franchise QB doesn't gain clearance for the contest, C.J. Beathard would be in line to start in his place Week 16.