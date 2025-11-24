Lawrence completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for 256 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing five times for 29 yards and a lost fumble in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against Arizona.

Lawrence managed to overcome a season-high four turnovers in order to secure victory for his club Sunday. The 25-year-old matched his previous high of three touchdown passes set back in Week 2 against the Bengals, which was also the only other game this season during which he has thrown multiple interceptions. The first-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft continues to produce inconsistent fantasy results in his fifth season as a pro. Lawrence has thrown 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while failing to eclipse 300 passing yards in any of his 11 starts this season, numbers that keep him in the middle tier of starting QB options against Tennessee next Sunday.