Lawrence completed 24 of 42 pass attempts for 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Commanders.

Lawrence and the entire Jaguars' offense got off to a slow start, but sophomore quarterback got things rolling in the second half, highlighted by a 49-yard bomb to Christian Kirk. The 22-year-old was attempting to complete an impressive comeback drive in the closing moments of the contest, but he was harassed in the pocket and threw up a lame duck that was easily intercepted. The lack of protection seemed to be a recurring theme after last year's inconsistent line play. Lawrence's fantasy managers are hoping that the quarterback's protection problems and high rate of interceptions will get ironed out next Sunday against the Colts.