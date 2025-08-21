default-cbs-image
With coach Liam Coen noting Thursday that the Jaguars' starters won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Dolphins, per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union, Lawrence's next game action will occur in Week 1 against the Panthers.

As the team's regular-season opener approaches, the Jaguars will focus on keeping Lawrence -- who was limited to 10 games last season -- healthy and ready to face Carolina. As long as he can avoid injuries, Lawrence is bounce-back candidate this year while working with Coen, who's coming off a successful season as Tampa's Bay's offensive coordinator. In addition to ascending second-year wideout Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, provides Lawrence with another intriguing playmaker in a pass-catching corps that also includes WRs Dyami Brown and Parker Washington, as well as TE Brenton Strange.

