Lawrence (shoulder) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Doug Pederson noted earlier Thursday that Lawrence was in line to be limited to individual drills, however it remains to be seen how the team will officially list his participation level. Per DiRocco, while Lawrence wasn't spotted during the initial portion of the session, it's possible that the QB could have been working indoors during that span and may still appear at practice.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Expected to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Not practicing, won't throw much•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Status for Week 17 TBD•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Has right shoulder sprain•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Injury not viewed as serious•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Will undergo tests Monday•