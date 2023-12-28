Lawrence (shoulder) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Doug Pederson noted earlier Thursday that Lawrence was in line to be limited to individual drills, however it remains to be seen how the team will officially list his participation level. Per DiRocco, while Lawrence wasn't spotted during the initial portion of the session, it's possible that the QB could have been working indoors during that span and may still appear at practice.