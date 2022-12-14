Lawrence (toe) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Lawrence missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday. The QB was listed as questionable ahead of Week 14 action, but Lawrence was able to suit up for this past Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans en route to completing 30 of 42 passes for 368 yards with three TDs to go along with three carries for seven yards and a rushing score. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll operate under the assumption that Lawrence's reported absence from practice is maintenance-related.
