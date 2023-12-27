Lawrence (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday and doesn't expect to do much throwing this week, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.

While he still hopes to play against the Panthers on Sunday, it sounds like Lawrence's plan for this week will be more about rest and less about testing his injured shoulder. That's a potential recipe for a game-day decision, though Lawrence acknowledged Wednesday that he's "still pretty sore" and "Kind of working through the beginning stages." CJ Beathard replaced Lawrence at quarterback this past Sunday after the 24-year-old suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder late in the third quarter of a 30-12 loss to Tampa Bay. Lawrence attended Wednesday's practice in shorts and a hoodie while Beathard worked as the first QB through drills.