Lawrence (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence never stood a chance to practice Wednesday after exiting Monday's loss to the Bengals with what was later diagnosed as a high ankle sprain. The Jaguars haven't ruled him out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, but it'll be surprising if he's able to play. C.J. Beathard is Jacksonville's backup quarterback.

