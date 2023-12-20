Lawrence (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Juston Lewis of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lawrence was placed in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after this past Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice this week, but even if he ends up participating fully by Friday, he'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist if he's to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. If Lawrence is forced to miss a start for the first time in his NFL career, C.J. Beathard would be the next man up under center.