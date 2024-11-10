Lawrence is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but he's not in line to play and could be at risk of missing the rest of the season due to a serious AC joint sprain to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of The Athletic report.

Jacksonville listed Lawrence as a limited practice participant throughout the week while he managed the injury, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that Mac Jones handled all the first-team reps in practice and is on track to make his first start with the Jaguars. Whether Jones starts any games beyond Sunday is still to be determined, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that Lawrence is weighing his options while he recovers from a "significant" injury that he suffered on a hit during the second quarter of last week's loss to the Eagles. Though Lawrence didn't miss any snaps in that game, he'll be officially made inactive ahead of Sunday's game before the Jaguars determine his next steps after he receives further medical opinions on his injury. Rapoport notes that surgery is a possibility for Lawrence, though the Jaguars' current plan is to have him treat the injury through rest and rehab. Lawrence previously underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in the same shoulder following his junior season at Clemson prior to being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.