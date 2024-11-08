Lawrence (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but coach Doug Pederson said Friday that the quarterback "is trending toward not playing," according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

Lawrence hurt his left, non-throwing shoulder during this past Sunday's loss in Philadelphia but didn't miss any of the Jaguars' 54 offensive snaps. Pederson revealed the injury to be soreness Wednesday, and Lawrence followed it up with three consecutive capped practices this week. On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Lawrence was unlikely to be available Sunday, and Pederson's comments back up that report. If Lawrence ultimately is ruled out or is deemed inactive about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Mac Jones will be Jacksonville's starting QB, with C.J. Beathard serving as the backup.