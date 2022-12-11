Lawrence (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee, is slated to play Week 14, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars managed Lawrence's practice reps during Week 14 prep, capping him at one limited session Friday. Afterward, he told Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com that he felt "good," and now Schefter's report implies that Lawrence will be all systems go Sunday. In the end, though, Lawrence's availability won't be revealed until 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.