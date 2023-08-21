Coach Doug Pederson plans to have the Jaguars' healthy starters play in the first half of Saturday's preseason finale against the Dolphins, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports. Lawrence didn't see any action in this past weekend's contest against the Lions.

Once Lawrence gets his reps in against Miami, he'll turn his focus toward the team's regular-season opener against the Colts. As the coming campaign approaches, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will look to take his game to the next level in his third year as a pro, while helming a Jacksonville passing attack that will be fortified by the addition of Calvin Ridley to a WR corps that welcomes back returnees Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.