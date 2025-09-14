Lawrence completed 24 of 42 passes for 271 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two rushes for four yards in the Jaguars' 31-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Lawrence had the Jaguars in position for a win until the Bengals managed to rally behind Jake Browning on a 15-play, 92-yard touchdown drive. Lawrence put together an impressive performance overall that included touchdown passes to Dyami Brown (nine yards), Bhayshul Tuten (eight yards) and Travis Etienne (11 yards), but he also short-circuited two Jacksonville drives in the first half with interceptions at the Bengals' three-yard line and his own 34-yard line. The two plays would help lead to a combined 10 points for Cincinnati, certainly key developments in such a close game. Lawrence also continued to struggle in his connection with No. 1 receiver Brian Thomas (four catches on 12 targets), and the duo will encounter a tough defensive matchup in a Week 3 home date against the Texans next Sunday.