Lawrence indicated Wednesday that his left big toe feels better at this stage than it has over the past few days, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Though Lawrence missed Wednesday's practice, coach Doug Pederson noted that he believes that that the QB will practice at some point this week. Meanwhile, when asked Wednesday whether he expects to play Sunday against the Titans, Lawrence replied "that's the plan."
