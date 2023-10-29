Lawrence, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is on track to start but will wear a protective brace on his sprained left knee, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

According to Palmer, Lawrence feels better than he did Week 7, when he faced the Saints in a Thursday night game just four days after spraining the knee late in a 37-20 win over the Colts on Oct. 15. Despite playing through the knee injury, Lawrence completed 20 of 29 attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown while notably setting season highs in carries (eight) and rushing yards (59) in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over New Orleans. Even with a longer turnaround to recover from the knee injury, Lawrence wasn't able to upgrade from limited to full practice participation this week, but his production against the Saints should offer encouragement about his chances of continue to perform for fantasy managers in Pittsburgh. Lawrence will then have more ample time to rest his knee when the Jaguars go on bye Week 9.