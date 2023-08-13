Lawrence completed five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, with his only missed throw being an interception in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

Head coach Doug Pederson said that the starters would be limited to one or two series, but Lawrence wound up playing in three after throwing an interception on his second attempt, resulting in a 32-second first drive. The top pick from the 2021 draft bounced back from the turnover like he did so many times last year, finishing the day on a high note with a TD pass to Christian Kirk. Lawrence also got his new weapon, Calvin Ridley, involved for what is shaping up to be a dynamic passing offense in Jacksonville this season.