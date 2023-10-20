Lawrence (knee) completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed eight times for 59 yards in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Lawrence's status was in question right up until pregame warmups, but the third-year signal-caller was able to not only suit up, but also compile a season-high rushing yardage figure. Lawrence hit Christian Kirk with a go-ahead 44-yard touchdown pass with just over three minutes remaining, a slant pattern that saw the receiver curl upfield after the catch and outrun multiple defenders to the end zone. Lawrence also remained interception-free for the third time in four games, and he'll now have a few extra days to strengthen his knee before a Week 8 road matchup against an aggressive Steelers defense on Sunday, Oct. 29.