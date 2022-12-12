Lawrence completed 30 of 42 passes for 368 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans. He added three rushes for seven yards and an additional score.

Lawrence posted a career high in yards and total touchdowns while carving up the Tennessee defense. His three passing scores came from 12, 20 and 21 yards, and he completed seven total passes of at least 20 yards. In addition to the damage with his arm, Lawrence managed his fourth rushing score of the season midway through the third quarter on a one-yard scamper. Lawrence will face more difficult defensive tests in the coming weeks -- including matchups against the Cowboys and Jets -- but he has topped 300 yards and thrown for three scores in two of his last three games.