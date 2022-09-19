Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts.

Lawrence was sharp early, as he led the Jaguars on a 15-play, 68-yard drive that concluded with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Christian Kirk. The Jaguars jumped out to a big lead from there, so Lawrence was largely asked to manage the game. However, he did well with that task, accurately finding Kirk deep down the field on a few occasions. Lawrence's performances haven't been perfect to begin the season, but he has looked far more comfrotable as a professional quarterback.