Lawrence (toe) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Lawrence took a step up in activity after he sat out Wednesday's session entirely, but he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game in Houston. Even if Lawrence is listed as questionable for the Week 17 contest, he shouldn't be at much risk of sitting out, as head coach Doug Pederson told Adam Stites of USA Today that he's not considering resting or holding out key players with minor injuries against the Texans. The Jaguars don't have much at stake for Sunday's contest with regard to playoff positioning, as the team's matchup with the Titans in Week 18 will determine the AFC South champion and represents Jacksonville's best chance for a postseason spot rather than a long-shot bid for a wild-card berth.
