Lawrence (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.
Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, coach Doug Pederson indicated Friday that the Jaguars will wait until Sunday before deciding whether Lawrence -- who is dealing with a right high ankle sprain -- will get the start versus Cleveland. Fortunately for those considering Lawrence in Week 14 fantasy lineups, Jacksonville kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, but if the team's franchise signal caller is unavailable, C.J. Beathard (left shoulder), who doesn't carry an injury designation, would be in line to face the Browns.
