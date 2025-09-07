Lawrence completed 19 of 31 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

It was an odd game that saw the Jaguars take a 20-3 lead into halftime, but only after a lengthy weather delay in the middle of the second quarter due to lightning. Whether that delay impacted Lawrence's performance is tough to say, but he didn't need to do much in the second half. New coach Liam Coen led Baker Mayfield to a career-best season with the Buccaneers in 2024, and while he could eventually do the same for Lawrence, the jury is very much still out. He'll look to deliver better numbers on the road in Week 2 in what could be a barn burner against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.