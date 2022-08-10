Lawrence and other starters will play in Friday's preseason game against Cleveland, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Coach Doug Pederson estimated his starters will play a couple of drives, after he held them out of the Hall of Fame Game entirely. Lawrence has job security, of course, but it'd still be encouraging to see him put on a decent performance after last year's disaster of a rookie season.
