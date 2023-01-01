Lawrence (toe) is officially active for Sunday's game at Houston.
The QB approached the contest listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but he'll be available versus the Texans for a game in which Adam Schefter of ESPN indicates the 7-8 Jaguars don't plan to rest key players ahead of the team's looming AFC South title showdown against the Titans on Week 18. Lawrence heads into Sunday's contest averaging 272.7 passing yards over the past seven games, and he has 14 touchdowns against just one interception during that stretch.
