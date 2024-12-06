Lawrence (shoulder) needs to clear concussion protocol before undergoing surgery on his sprained AC joint, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Regardless of the exact timing of surgery, Lawrence won't play again this season and should have plenty of time to recover before Week 1 of 2025. It's his left, non-throwing shoulder that will be operated on, which means there shouldn't be much impact for next season even if the process is delayed a few weeks. Jacksonville's roster and/or coaching staff may look very different by the time Lawrence is healthy.