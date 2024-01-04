Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After missing the first game of his career in last week's 26-0 win over the Panthers, Lawrence has taken a step in the right direction by practicing in a limited fashion in the Jaguars' first two Week 18 sessions. Though head coach Doug Pederson described Lawrence as day-to-day Wednesday, the signal-caller reportedly looked good while throwing the ball Thursday and is seemingly tracking toward a return to the lineup for Sunday's all-important game with the Titans, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. The Jaguars' final injury report of the week will be issued Friday and will reveal whether Lawrence is formally cleared to play Sunday or if he'll take a questionable tag into the matchup with Tennessee.