Lawrence (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After missing the Jaguars' last two games with an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, Lawrence has been cleared to reclaim starting duties coming out of a Week 12 bye. Lawrence was listed as a limited participant in all three of the Jaguars' practices this week, but he displayed enough improvement with his condition for the coaching and medical staff to sign off on his return. While an offseason procedure on the shoulder hasn't been ruled out, Lawrence looks poised to play through the issue for the final six contests of the campaign.